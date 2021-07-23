Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

DFP opened at $29.43 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.