Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 17,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

