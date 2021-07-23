flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Trading Down 14%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)’s share price traded down 14% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.57 and last traded at $119.57. 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

