Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 2,492 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

SPEM stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99.

