Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 9,503 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after acquiring an additional 253,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 86,197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,013,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.99.

