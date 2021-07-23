Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.