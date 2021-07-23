Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $348.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $259.94 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

