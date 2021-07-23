Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £160 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £164.09 ($214.38).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at £128.80 ($168.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business’s 50-day moving average is £131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.61.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.