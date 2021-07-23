Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

