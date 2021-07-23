FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,300 shares of company stock worth $4,557,950 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.