FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 932 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

