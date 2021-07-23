FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,199 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the last quarter.

PBH stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

