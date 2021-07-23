FORA Capital LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 154.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

