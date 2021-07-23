FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 845 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $114,134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after buying an additional 372,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

