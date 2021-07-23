FORA Capital LLC Sells 8,016 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 8.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.03. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.