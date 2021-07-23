Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $996,000 in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAHU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

