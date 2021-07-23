Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 602,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000. Evo Acquisition comprises about 1.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVOJU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 2,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,673. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

