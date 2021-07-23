Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $17.94 Million Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,828,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,937,000. KINS Technology Group makes up about 4.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 22.30% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,639,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $18,425,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $10,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $8,546,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $7,847,000.

KINS Technology Group stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Friday. 174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,289. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

