Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.40% of Franco-Nevada worth $96,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.18. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.92.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

