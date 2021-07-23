Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

