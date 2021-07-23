Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FYBR opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $30.59.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

