FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 160.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

