FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.42. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.