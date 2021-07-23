FY2021 EPS Estimates for UBS Group AG Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 21.49%.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

UBS opened at $15.69 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

