FY2022 Earnings Estimate for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Issued By Barrington Research

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

