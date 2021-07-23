FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Safe Bulkers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.32 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $339.24 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.