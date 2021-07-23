FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tate & Lyle in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

