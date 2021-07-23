FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ferguson plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $38,544,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $18,178,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $113,925,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.