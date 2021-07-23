Game.com (GTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,042.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $90,042.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00877667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Game.com

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.