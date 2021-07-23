GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GAN were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at $4,663,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 66.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 237,353 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 235,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.04. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.