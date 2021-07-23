Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOTU. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE GOTU traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 1,447,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,300. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $986.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. Research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

