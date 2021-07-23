GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. GATX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Cowen raised GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.