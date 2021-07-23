GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) to Issue GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GABI opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 70.59 and a current ratio of 70.62. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.60. The company has a market capitalization of £464.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

In related news, insider Marykay Fuller purchased 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,147.11 ($5,418.23).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

