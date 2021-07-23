General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

GIS stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

