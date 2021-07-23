Genesis Shards Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $261,526.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $261,526.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00101167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00139498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.92 or 0.99922484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

