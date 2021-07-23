Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.98

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

