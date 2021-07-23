Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 59,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

