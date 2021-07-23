Gentex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,522% compared to the average volume of 50 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gentex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

