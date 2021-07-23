Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in comScore by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in comScore by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 113,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in comScore by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $336.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

