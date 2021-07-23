Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 292,744 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,349,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $5.45 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

