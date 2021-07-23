Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,133 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $2,617,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion and a PE ratio of -49.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

