Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cheuvreux cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

