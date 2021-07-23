Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.27. 5,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,851. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

