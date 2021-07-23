GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca are driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion. Glaxo has made significant progress in its pipeline. Several new drug/line extension approvals are expected in 2021, which should boost the top line in the long term. However, generic competition for key drug, Advair, is hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Lower demand amid the pandemic hurt sales of key vaccine, Shingrix. A recovery is expected in the second half. Its shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the Q2 earnings release. Glaxo has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

