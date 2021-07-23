Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.04. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

