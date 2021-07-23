Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,591.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,449.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $952.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,279.66 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

