Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,810 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

