Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,660,000 after purchasing an additional 514,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

