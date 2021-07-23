Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after buying an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 299,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

