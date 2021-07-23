Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 174 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.03. The company has a market cap of $579.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

