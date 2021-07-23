Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 174 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.03. The company has a market cap of $579.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
